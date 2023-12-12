VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) — Students in the dental hygiene program at Southeastern Technical College in Vidalia are concerned about the future of their education as the college is looking to fill educator positions by the end of the week.

STC President Larry Calhoun says they are steadily working to fill an instructor and a program director seat. One student says her class of nine is worried about how this will impact their learning and their graduation date.

“It stinks because we’ve worked so hard to be here,” Ansley Cook says.

Cook, a junior, says she is mentally, emotionally, and financially stressed. She is set to graduate in spring 2025, but that is up in the air now. She and other students feel like they’re in limbo.

“I think that [the college is] moving a little slow about [hiring]. I mean, this is our career. These girls not only I have worked so hard to be in this place,” she says.

President Calhoun tells News 3 that it is a definite possibility that classes could be pushed back to summer or fall if they do not hire anyone or if the instructor hired does not have teaching experience and needs training.

“We have been actively looking, advertising, and spending a lot of money locally, regionally, statewide, and through professional organizations… looking for somebody to replace the instructor,” Calhoun says.

Cook and her classmates are worried the program will be shut down or that they will have to transfer to a university and lose their credits.

“The classes that I’ve taken so far… Hope Scholarship doesn’t pay for it again. That comes out of pocket. So, it is financially stressful. I had to quit a job to go to school four days a week. I saved enough money for two years, not four,” Cook says.

President Calhoun says their backup plan is to help their students get into cohorts at sister technical colleges in Savannah and Macon with hopefully no disruption to their graduation track.

As the semester winds down, Ansley and her classmates are taking their practicums… but they say they have little motivation.

“Maybe we should not think about it this way, but in the back of our heads, why are we doing this? This is for nothing,” Cook says.

If you are interested in the position, you can find the qualifications and application here.