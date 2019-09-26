South Carolina Department of Education to fund 205 new school resource officers

COLUMBIA, SC (WSAV) – Thursday the South Carolina Department of Education announced the funding of 205 new school resource officers that will be stationed in schools across the state that currently lack coverage.

All 81 traditional public school districts will be receiving funds to pay for one to four new officers depending on the district’s need. The amount funded is based off the cost of the salary and benefits for a full time SRO provided by the district’s local law enforcement agencies. The total funding awarded is $11,864,005.

According to documents, the Beaufort school district will receive funding for two new officers.

A listing of districts and the number of school resource officers they will be receiving can be found here.