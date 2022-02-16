Some SC parents ‘disappointed’ over decision to cut virtual learning program

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Parents spoke out Tuesday following Horry County Schools’ decision to cut its virtual learning program for the 2022-23 school year, and some of them disagreed with the decision.

District leaders said the decision was based on data showing high failure rates and a big gap in learning among students in the program, but some parents said it’s unfair to students who have had success in the program.

“I was disappointed, not surprised, though,” Denise Chambers, a parent, said.

Erica Thompson has two children currently in the virtual learning program.

“I don’t think it’s fair to the students that are doing very well in the program,” she said.

Board of education members voted 11-1 Monday night to end the K-12 virtual learning program for at least a year while Superintendent Rick Maxey and other administrators working on developing a new, improved version of the program.

“My kids have been doing great,” Thompson said. “Matter of fact, they’re on the honor roll and have been since they’ve been enrolled in the virtual program.”

Chambers’ daughter, who has special needs, is one of those currently in the program.

“She feels like she’s more focused, she’s more relaxed, it’s more flexible, Chambers said. “So I don’t know exactly how she’s going to take the changes.”

During the first semester of this year, the district’s data showed that 42% of students enrolled were failing at least one class.

“The data showed that we have a lot of catching up to do across the board for all students, Lisa Bourcier, a spokesperson for the district, said. “But we really saw a big gap when it came to virtual students.”

But the data isn’t much of an outlier when compared with schools nationwide. Horry County is one of many districts with high failure rates.

“Our school was designated as a temporary type of a virtual program in response to the pandemic,” Bourcier said. “So we have a lot to go back and review and look at.”

As for the parents, they’re hoping for a compromise.

“I hope that we can come together as parents and maybe vote or even have our input or say so in this,” Thompson said.

“I’d really like to see them think about doing it,” Chambers said. “If we ever have another crisis, and the kids do have to go back online, they’ll be able to get it in place right away.”

The district plans to have open discussions about a potential full-time program in the near future.