(WSAV) — Colleges and universities rely on the SAT and ACT when deciding who to admit. But during the height of the pandemic, some institutions waived those test scores.

Experts say more than 70% of schools made those tests optional last year. University officials focused on other things like admissions essays and community activism to determine if a student got into the college of their choice.

“They’re looking for students who aren’t going to just sit in their dorm,” said Neha Gupta, CEO of College Shortcuts. “They’re looking for the students who want to be activists, community leaders, do something with their degree.”

Researchers say that those exams will once again play a major factor, as more testing sites reopen.

In the fall of 2022, Savannah State will waive SAT and ACT scores for incoming students with a 3.0 or higher GPA. Georgia Southern said it will waive those tests scores for incoming students with a GPA of 3.2 or higher.