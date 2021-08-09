SMF Jazz Academy accepting SCCPSS student applications

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Applications are back open for the Savannah Music Festival (SMF) Jazz Academy.

The tuition-free, year-long program is designed for Savannah-Chatham County Public School System students at all music levels.

Now through Sunday, Aug. 22, SMF Jazz Academy is accepting beginning, intermediate and advanced students in grades five through 12.

Organizers say they’ll offer in-person instruction, in line with the district’s decision to provide face-to-face learning.

“We want to expose as many students as possible to creative expression through jazz,” said SMF Jazz Academy Manager Jessica Messere. “We’re thrilled to offer in-person rehearsals again this year and invite students with an interest in music to sign up as soon as possible.”

Students will have at least one rehearsal a week in addition to a private lesson on their instrument. The SMF Jazz Academy will also host masterclasses with local jazz musicians, monthly jam sessions and performances at the end of each semester.

Interested families and students are encouraged to sign up for a short, in-person placement interview, which will take place Aug. 23 to 25.

Previous musical experience is not required, and free instrument rentals are available if needed.

To apply, visit savannahmusicfestival.org/jazzacademy. Contact Jessica Messere with any questions at jessica@savannahmusicfestival.org or 912.234.3378 x102.