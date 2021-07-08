Scholarship programs to assist health, science students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State University and two other historically Black colleges and universities will benefit from scholarship and grant programs being started by a medical products company.

Tennessee State says Baxter International Inc. is giving $1.2 million to support Black students pursuing health and science degrees.

Funds for the three scholarship and grant programs will go over a three-year period to Tennessee State, Meharry Medical College and Morehouse School of Medicine.

Tennessee State and Meharry Medical College previously announced an accelerated pipeline program focused on preparing African American doctors and dentists to provide care to underserved communities.