SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As the school year is wrapping up, the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) is urging parents to go ahead and apply for free meals ahead of time.

SCCPSS will open up the Free and Reduced Meal Application on July 1, and parents who believe their students qualify can begin applying then. The school year kicks off the following month.

For more information on SCCPSS’ school nutrition program parents are urged to call Maria Fields, School Nutrition Records Management Specialist at 912-395-1066.