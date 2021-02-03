SCCPSS to return to hybrid learning as soon as possible, BOE says

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System will reopen under a new hybrid learning plan as soon as possible.

In a 7-2 vote Wednesday, the Board of Education passed an optional plan offering a three-day/two-day learning rotation for the rest of the school year. It’s supposed to be a compromise between virtual learning and going back five days a week.

Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett said the last week of February is likely the earliest students would be able to return in person.

Further, students struggling academically and least independent learners will return to in-person learning, five days a week once it is “operationally feasible.”

Virtual learning will remain an option for the remainder of the school year.

