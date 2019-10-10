SCCPSS to celebrate National School Lunch Week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – To recognize the National School Lunch Program, Savannah-Chatham County schools will celebrate National School Lunch Week from Oct. 14-18 with the theme “School Lunch: What’s on your Playlist”.

On Wednesday, Oct. 16, students can bring their parents to lunch with them on “National Take your Parents to Lunch Day”. All school visitors must still sign in at the front office when they arrive at school and show a valid ID.

“School lunches are healthier than ever; the district provides more offerings of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and menu items that contain less fat and sodium to our students,” Onetha Bonaparte, School Nutrition Director said. “National School Lunch Week helps us educate parents and students about all the benefits of our lunch program, and the appealing choices we offer.”

The district also celebrated October Farm to School Month by holding squash themed activities one day, serving kale to students and growing peanuts in class.

SCCPSS is encouraging parents and students to use the hashtags #NSLW19, #SchoolLunchPlaylist and #SchoolLunch all week.