SCCPSS starts accepting Pre-K applications for 2021-22 school year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Chatham County Public School System started Monday accepting Pre-K lottery applications for the upcoming school year.

Parents can enter their children for up to three schools of their choice.

Enrollment to the Pre-K program is a two-step process that must be completed in order to guarantee placement. SCCPSS says the process is very competitive and parents should start the process soon.

The lottery randomly places students to a school until all available slots are filled. Parents of selected students are then contacted for enrollment via email and/or official letter. If the Pre-K school choice is accepted, parents will need to fill out an online registration packet..

“They need to know that when they make their three choices–children who live in a particular zoned school do get priority,” explains Pre-K teacher specialist, Amanda Drought, “So if you don’t live in that school zone–your chance of getting into that school may not be very good.”

Only one application per child may be submitted and the child must be 4 years old on or before September 1st of this year.

The child must be a Chatham County resident with a certified birth certificate.

The application also requires proof of address. Acceptable proofs of address include: lease or rental agreement, utility bill or governmental agency mail.

All applications must be submitted by March 4th. Parents will be notified of their child’s placement or wait list status by email on April 8th.

Learn more about the lottery and begin the application process here.