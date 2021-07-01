SCCPSS seeks community’s feedback on American Rescue Plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) asks the public for their opinion on how the district uses funds received from the American Rescue Plan.

The American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act provides funds to educational agencies and school districts across the country to help them reopen safely, sustain the safe operation of schools and address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

SCCPSS is preparing for in-person school, 5-days a week beginning August 4 for the 2021-2022 school year.

The district asks the public to take a survey.

Click here to take the survey: SCCPSS American Rescue Plan Survey

*For more information on the American Rescue Plan (ARP), click – https://sable.madmimi.com/c/56456?id=32997911.5895.1.9ab62663d53f5f0fbe422783c738fe8e