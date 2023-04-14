SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Only a quarter of Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) students grades 3-8 are reading at or above a proficient level coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest data.

Now the district is doing something about it.

On Wednesday, SCCPSS presented recommendations called the Literacy Task Force to the Board of Education on how to improve these rates, with a focus on elementary students.

“We all recognize there’s challenges our students are facing, particularly coming out of the pandemic,” says BOE member Denise Grubowksi, “Reading is fundamental, and so we’re focusing on what our student’s specific needs are.”

The plan is comprised of dedicating 120 minutes of class time to literacy, training for teachers on reading instruction and phonics and hiring district-level literacy specialists.

Grubowski says it’s not just a temporary fix, but a recipe for lasting success in the classroom.

“We don’t like to see our reading scores come out where they did, but we also recognize that the reading scores don’t truly capture where students are in their growth,” says Grubowksi, “So one of the things that we’re focused on is not only that final reading score, which is obviously an important metric to consider, but also their growth throughout the year.”

As for when recommendations will be put in place, Grubowksi says most should be included in the upcoming fall semester.

Right now, the board is in the midst of figuring out the budget. Until then, she says some of the schools are beginning to roll out the recommendations on their own.

It’s not just new methods coming to the classroom. SCCPSS is rolling out several community initiatives to stimulate kids’ reading abilities.

One is happening next Saturday, Apr. 22, at Daffin Park.

It’s the annual ‘Books, Blankets, and Family Fun’ event.

“We focus on literacy activities,” says organizer Krystal Bell, “We have some celebrity readers coming out and reading stories. During story time, we’ll have a rocking chair and a little carpeted area. We have a schedule where they’ll come out and read to our children.”

Bell says it’s not just about learning but developing a love for it.

“This is important so that children can see we read at all ages. We never stop reading, we never stop learning. We just want to have them develop that love of reading, and wanting to read,” she adds.

Grubowski echoes that sentiment, speaking to the opportunities for community members to support student literacy.

“One of the best ways for community members to get involved is to volunteer at your local school. We would love to have more people coming into the classroom just reading aloud to the students because that can make a big impact,” says Grubowksi.

