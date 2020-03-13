SCCPSS plans for possible extended closures due to coronavirus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) is preparing for the possibility of an extended closure amid growing concerns of the spread of COVID-19.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Thursday called on school districts to consider closing down for two weeks “if you feel that it is prudent.”

While SCCPSS has not made that call, they have urged teachers and staff to prepare for at least two weeks for buildings to be closed. This includes preparing two weeks worth of lesson plans for each subject.

If an emergency school closure is warranted, principals will implement school-wide emergency lesson plans immediately by doing the following:

Ensuring that teachers provide assignments to all students to whom they teach;

If teachers are using digital resources, ensure URL, Usernames, and Passwords for each student are sent home;

Instructing teachers to review with students the step-by-step process for completing/accessing assignments successfully;

Ensuring that students and teachers understand that assignments will be turned in for a classwork grade within 5 days upon return to school.

“At this time, there are no known cases of Coronavirus in our schools and there have been no impacts to teaching and learning, but the district is closely monitoring the situation and making preparations for the possibility that could change,” the district stated.

SCCPSS will be meeting with members of the media Friday morning to discuss coronavirus concerns.

News 3 will bring you the latest from the superintendent and district staff.