SCCPSS Nutrition Program awarded $100,000 Farm to School grant

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) Nutrition Program has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm to School Grant Program.

SCCPSS is one of just 29 organizations across the Southeast, one of only six in Georgia, to be awarded a grant.

SCCPSS says the money will be used to increase the use of local produce by scaling up the District’s current school garden program into targeted schools with a large number of children eligible for free or reduced meals.

After the addition of gardens at two schools, the program will operate gardens at five schools in total.

SCCPSS says the he project will also expand science, technology, reading, engineering, art and math garden-based activities, nutrition activities, taste tests, and farm visits. A curriculum will be created by community partners for teachers, school garden guides, site coordinators, and volunteers to increase program sustainability.

Each year, USDA awards Farm to School grants to be used for training, supporting operations, planning, equipment, school gardens, developing partnerships, and implementing farm to school programs.