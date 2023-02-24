SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Congratulations are in order for one hardworking teacher in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS).

A gala was Friday to name Raegan Dillon of STEM Academy at Bartlett Middle School as the 2024 Teacher of the Year. Fifty-six teachers from nearly every school in the district were also honored at the downtown event.

With this distinction, Dillon can proudly display the Flag of Learning and Liberty at her school. She’ll serve as an ambassador in the SCCPSS Professional Senate for Savannah-Chatham educators and represent the district at various schools, events and meetings throughout the area.

Dillon will also continue to be considered for the state-level Teacher of the Year program.

A graduate of Berry College, Dillon went on to receive her Master of Education degree from Georgia Southern University followed by her Specialist degree in Instructional Technology from the University of West Georgia.

She spent many years teaching in grades kindergarten through fifth before moving to middle school. Dillon is an engineering and technology teacher at Bartlett Middle with courses including underwater robotics, LEGO robotics and engineering.