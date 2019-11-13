SCCPSS looks into implementing HUB transportation plans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A meeting Wednesday night will discuss how thousands of students in Chatham County may have a new way of getting to school next year.

Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) plans to implement the HUB Transportation Plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

The new plan would impact the roughly 2,300 students enrolled in Choice High Schools throughout the district.

These students are typically enrolled in specialty programs, like engineering and criminal justice, in specific schools in the district.

Tammy Perkins, one of the transportation directors for SCCPSS, says the reason for the new plan is to cut costs and create a more efficient system.

“The model is parents will transport their children to one of ten hub locations. We will then have buses at those locations and then take the children on to their designated choice high school,” said Perkins.

The district also believes this program will provide greater access to parents and students looking to be involved in the program.

Wednesday night’s meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. at West Chatham Middle School.

The dates for the upcoming meetings to discuss the plan.

The school district is holding two other meetings as well, one next week and the other the first week of December.

The exact schedules and locations for the plan are still being worked out by the school district. Perkins says the district plans to release them in the coming months. WSAV will share those details as they become available.