SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — SCCPSS officials announced new details about the construction of the new K-12 complex in garden city. Leaders say it won’t be long before students will be able to walk the halls for the very first time.

Leaders first broke ground on the facility in 2021. The project has been met with its challenges including delays because of covid and weather, but Tuesday officials announced construction is almost complete.

SCCPSS leaders discussed the latest updates at Brock elementary school in Savannah. The $118 million dollar project will include the merging of Gould Elementary, Mercer Middle School, and Groves High School. The state-of-the-art facility is close to 400,000 square feet and will hold 2,400 students. The campus will include a digital media lab for aviation projects and business and family consumer sciences.

Dr. Tonia Howard Hall–District 8 board member–says she believes this is the right step in continuing to improve the education system within Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools.

“It was just more conducive to combine our three schools on a campus which is called the complex and we have a design to keep the high schools separated and we have been very successful with our k through 8th grade model and we’re looking to everything coming together,” Dr. Howard-Hall said.

Charles Perry Partners, Incorporated who is overseeing the project says construction is expected to be completed sometime mid to late September.

SCCPSS leaders say they are on target to open up during the 2023-2024 school year.