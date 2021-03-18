SCCPSS kindergarten orientation set for Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Kindergarten orientation will take place virtually Wednesday evening for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.

Parents and guardians of children who will attend kindergarten at SCCPSS elementary and K8 schools in the next school year are encouraged to participate in the online meetings, starting at 5 p.m.

SCCPSS says school staff will speak with parents about how to register their child for school, how to prepare their student and what to expect from the Kindergarten Program.

For more information on the virtual orientation, the district asks parents to visit the website for the school their child will be attending. Attendance zone information can be found under the “Student Registration” section of the “Family” tab.

For a list of all SCCPSS schools, visit this link.