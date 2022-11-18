SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Department of Education (DOE) has released the College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) data on how public schools in the state and districts performed in the 2021-2022 school year.

“CCRPI data is used to identify schools for Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI),” said Meghan Frick, Georgia DOE Communications Director.

She continued, “GaDOE’s Office of School Improvement works directly with CSI schools and provides assistance to help them improve the educational outcomes of their students. School districts are charged with providing supports to TSI schools, while the state provides professional learning and targeted technical assistance.”

One of the components in the data is Content Mastery, which addresses whether students are achieving at the level necessary to be prepared for the next grade, college, or career. This component includes achievement scores in English language arts, mathematics, science, and social studies on Georgia Milestones and Georgia Alternate Assessment 2.0.

The data gives parents and school leaders a look at how their local school is performing and allows for a comparison of one school’s performance with other schools across Georgia.

Below is a list of how Savannah Chatham County Public Schools (SCCPSS) scored on each component compared to state scores.

High Schools:

American Literature: SCCPSS scored 52.14%; the state scored 63.18%.

Algebra I / Coordinate Algebra: SCCPSS scored 38.90%; the state scored 54.31%.

Biology: SCCPSS scored 54.83%; the state scored 66.36%.

U. S. History: SCCPSS scored 62.05%; the state scored 74.80%.

On whether CSI and TSI are working throughout the state Frick said, “We consistently see schools make the necessary improvements to exit CSI and TSI status. We have not identified new CSI or TSI schools since 2019, since states had a federal waiver from identification requirements during the pandemic but will identify new schools in the next month.”

To parents concerned about their school district scores Frick said, “We would encourage parents to explore the data and information behind the score to learn more and engage with their child’s school to learn what efforts for improvement are underway.”