SCCPSS finalizing virtual academy for upcoming school year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) officials are working to finalize the district’s first fully online school.

The school board introduced the plan at a meeting in early June.

District officials tell WSAV.com NOW that they already have online learning programs available, but not an entire virtual school.

Savannah-Chatham E-Learning Academy (SCELA) would solely use online learning for at least 900 students in grades 3 through 12. Students will also be given the opportunity to participate in labs as well for necessary classes.

All resources, including a Chromebook, will be provided by the district for the virtual academy.

SCCPSS Executive Director of High Schools Bernadette Ball-Oliver says the program is a good alternative to in-person instruction.

“While definitely COVID-19 is probably going to be a primary consideration for parents, there are other reasons that may arise as well,” said Ball-Oliver.

She says SCCPSS has already gotten many emails and phone calls from interested parents wanting to enroll their students in SCELA.

“It may work out for some of our older students for work schedules and other responsibilities,” Ball-Oliver said. “It may be some other types of health concerns or family concerns.”

SCCPSS plans to finalize the program before the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

Registration for SCELA will begin on July 1. Visit here.