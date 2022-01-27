SCCPSS covid numbers rise again according to new numbers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) says 1,042 students and 271 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

SCCPSS says as of January 21, 9,068 students were unable to engage in in-person learning due to the virus.

This week SCCPSS temporarily suspended all non-region athletic travel for all sports due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Last week over 20% of students in SCCPSS were in quarantine due to COVID-19.

Read the latest numbers in the PDF below: