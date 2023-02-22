SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — We first told you about this back in 2021. Savannah Chatham County Public Schools needed close to 300 bus drivers at that time to transport over 25,000 students.

Since then– the district has dealt with workers going on strikes leaving some kids without a ride to school. That same year– district officials created an app because of the constant transportation issues.

The following year– a good number of positions were filled– but not enough to make the problem go away. Vanessa Miller-Kaigler, Deputy Superintendent Of Savannah Chatham County Public Schools spoke on this issue back in 2021.

“We are vigorously recruiting for bus drivers, monitors, and custodians. Will it happen overnight? Probably not. But we are working with our drivers, our monitors, and the highest level of district staff to address that concern,” said Miller-Kaigler.

Budget season is approaching for the department — and the commissioners will have to decide how much more money they can allocate to the department.

If you’re interested in filling an open position at SCCPSS, click here.