SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah-Chatham County school board members say the next superintendent must be trustworthy and place the interest of the organization above all other interests.

This comes after Dr. Ann Levett announced her retirement in January.

Wednesday morning board members held a superintendent search workshop. They discussed various methods to start the selection process.

Members are looking for a candidate that will best fit the community’s needs. Although the board has the final say in who will be the next superintendent – they want to hear from you.

The board is working to create focus groups, town halls – and an online survey so that everyone is included in the search.

“I like to hear a lot from our parents and I’d like to hear a lot from our high schoolers,” said Cornelia Hall District 3, SCCPSS board of education. “So often people come in under the guides of a taxpayer and that’s true, we’re all taxpayers, but parents and the actual students have really vested interest in what’s happening”.

We’re still waiting for word on which firm the board will choose to lead the search.

No official timeline has been set for selecting a new superintendent. WSAV News 3 will continue to bring you the latest information on the search as we get it.