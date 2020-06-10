SCCPSS announces summer registration information

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) announced dates are set for summer registration.

The registration is available for new or existing families who have had a change in address that will require their students to attend a different school.

Online registration is available on SCCPSS.com.

In-person summer registration is being offered for those who need assistance.

Registration by appointment will be held at the Student and Family Services Center, 400 East Broad St., in Savannah.

Requirements:

Appointment is required in advanced. Contact Student Affairs to make an appointment at 912-395-5584

One parent/guardian per family

Mask is required

No children will be allowed to enter the facility

Monday-Thursday

June 15th-18th; 8:00 AM-1:00 PM

Tuesday-Friday

June 23rd-26th; 8:00 AM-1:00 PM

In-person registration is for Grades K-8 only. High School Registrations will NOT be accepted at the Student and Family Services Center. High school students should register online.

Who should attend Summer Registration:

Students who were not enrolled in SCCPSS last year but will be enrolled at SCCPSS for the 20-21 School Year.

Anyone with and Address Change. Please bring a valid proof of address. (Acceptable items must be issued within the past 30 days): Lease or rental agreement, mortgage statement, home purchase agreement, utility bill (electric/lights, gas, or water – NO cable or telephone bills), governmental agency mail (county, state, or federal)

If a Sworn Affidavit or Non-Parental Affidavit is needed.



***Parents who need to use a Residency Affidavit are encouraged to take advantage of the Summer Registration Opportunity***

SCCPSS students who attend a school in an attendance zone where they reside, but the address is not where their parent or legal guardian resides, are required to present proof of address documentation each year to ensure continued eligibility to attend the out of zone school.

IMPORTANT NOTE: This does NOT include students who attend a school outside of their attendance zone due to Choice Program Participation.

Required documents include:

1. The Residency Affidavit Form, which will be provided at your appointment must be signed and notarized by the parent/legal guardian and the residence owner at the SASSC Center at 400 East Broad Street. Please note that one affidavit per school is required.

AND

2. The residence owner must provide ONE of the following items in the name of the residence owner: