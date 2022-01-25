SCCPSS announces plans to close Port Wentworth Elementary

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – Port Wentworth Elementary School could be closing for good at the end of the school year, according to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS).

The school has been phased out based on specifications from the Georgia Department of Education, SCCPSS said Tuesday. Any students at the elementary school would be relocated to others in the district, including Garden City Elementary, Otis J. Brock Elementary or Rice Creek schools.

Student reassignment will depend on three key factors: 1) student residence; 2) existing school capacity (so as not to create overcrowding and to allow room for future expansion); and 3) transportation constraints. The new student assignments will allow students/families to remain together as much as possible, as well as consider a natural grade transition where applicable. SCCPSS

The district is holding two public hearings next Wednesday to discuss the school’s closure. The meetings will be held on Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Whitney Administrative Complex (2 Laura Ave., Building G). The public is invited to attend in person or submit a written comment to the school board at their 208 Bull Street offices.

SCCPSS said at the end of the 2021-22 school year, the facility would still be used by the district for administrative purposes.