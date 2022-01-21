SCCPSS announces dates for upcoming Pre-K Lottery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) announced applications for the district’s Pre-K Lottery will be available online beginning February 15.

The applications must be submitted by March 4.

To qualify for the lottery process, parents must be prepared to submit the child’s birth certificate and proof of address with the online application.

The independent, computerized lottery process will take place on April 6. On that day parents will also be notified by email of their child’s placement or wait list status.

Accordion to SCCPSS, funding from the Georgia Lottery provides a limited number of Pre-Kindergarten classes. The program provides services to children who are four years old on or before September 1, 2022 and residing in Chatham County.

More information and a site list can be found at this link.