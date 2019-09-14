SCCPSS announces 2020 graduation schedules, changes

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – SCCPSS 2020 graduation schedules have been released, and for the first time, the district will utilize two venues during graduation week.

Ceremonies will also be held Monday through Thursday, rather than Tuesday through Friday. Ceremonies on Monday, May 18 will be held in the Johnny Mercer Theater at the Savannah Civic Center. Ceremonies on Tuesday, May 19 through Thursday, May 21 will be in the Civic Center Arena.

New screening procedures have also been put into place to enhance security.

Screening areas will be set up at the entrances to the Savannah Civic Center during graduation. Bags will be searched and guests will be screened by metal detectors. Bags must be clear. Each guest will be allowed one clear bag and one small clutch inside the event.

Here’s the full 2020 SCCPSS graduation schedule: