SCCPSS announces $14M grant for STEAM programming

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County educators gathered at Andrea B. Williams Elementary School to announce a $14 Million dollar grant that will be split between three East Savannah schools.

A.B. Williams Elementary, Hubert Middle, and the School of Liberal Studies at Savannah High will evenly split just over $14 Million to establish high quality Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics programs.

“Each school will receive dedicated specialty staff, materials, tools and technologies to support and expand the Science, Technology Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics programming,” said SCCPSS Chief Information Officer David Feliciano.

The grant is funded through the federal Magnet Schools Assistance Program.

“Quite frankly, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for not only the students at Hubert Middle but all the students in Chatham County,” said Brian Dotson, Principal of Hubert Middle School. “Over 14 Million dollars in a 5 year period, that’s a fairly long term investment as far as education goes, and this represents a tremendous opportunity for this neighborhood.”

Program offerings among the three schools will be strategically aligned to the Georgia Standards of Excellence and will use innovative thematic practices to entice students across Chatham County.

“Beyond the benefits of learning about Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics, STEAM will assist in problem solving and exploratory learning that will fuel our students success,” said Dr. Angie Lewis, Senior Director of the Office of College and Career Readiness. “In essence, we will focus on the entire child and allow students an opportunity to make deep connections between academic skills and life skills.”

The push towards STEAM programming is part of the districts commitment to promote racial and socioeconomic diversity within Chatham County.

“We are very pleased to be one of nine districts that was approved across the country,” said Dr. Ann Levett, SCCPSS Superintendent.

The STEAM grant will help support the Eastside renaissance project, which was set into place a few years ago in order to bring resources to Eastside Savannah schools.