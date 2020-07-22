SCAD students win Coca-Cola film competition

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah College of Art and Design announced a team of SCAD students won first place in the 2020 Coca-Cola Refreshing Films program, a student filmmaking competition.

According to SCAD, the team won with the film,  “Let Loose”, which featured both live-action film-making and animation.

“Let Loose” was created by director/writer Elina Itugot and co-director/animation supervisor Henry Zhinin.  

Zhinin and Itugot will receive a camera package, lens kit and an $15K in prize money for their winning film.

A crew of nearly one hundred SCAD students worked on “Let Loose.”

SCAD students also won the competition in 2019.

Can can watch “Let Loose” here.

