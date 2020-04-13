SCAD awarded $8.2 million in COVID-19 relief; Money to aid students & online transition

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) announced the school’s plans to use money from the school’s $8.2 million CARE Act relief aid to help students most negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SCAD officials say a portion of the relief will also help cover the costs to the university of transitioning to virtual learning.

SCAD says they plan to also use additional resources from the SCAD Emergency Relief Fund to help students.

The university created the SCAD Emergency Relief Fund in 2013 to aid students in difficult circumstances.

Officials say, specifically, funds will be directed to SCAD student employees whose employment was suspended due to COVID-19 protocols.

According to the school, those students will receive financial grants equaling wages they would have been receiving during a normal spring quarter prior to the COVID-19 protocols.