SC technical colleges offer zero tuition for some students, Some employers could benefit

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Technical College representatives said in Spring 2022, students can go to any technical college in the state, and pay $0 for tuition for certain programs (high-demand fields).

“This new initiative is the result of recent announcement by the governor of South Carolina and it’s something that is available to all 16 technical colleges, which we’re one,” said Dr. Matteel Knowles, Vice-President for Student Services for Greenville Technical College.

“And it’s a wonderful opportunity to assist our students. The ones we have now and those who are interested in coming to us, to come and attend for Greenville Technical College or any technical college during the spring 2022 semester, with no tuition cost.”

Earlier this month, Governor Henry McMaster announced a $17 million investment into the state’s workforce, through a new pilot program initiative called, SC Workforce Scholarships for the Future.

“So the state received $17 million for the spring semester, and so, each of the 16 technical colleges are allocated a certain portion of that, based on the size of the institution, and some other things, and what’s interesting is this phase is for the spring 2022 semester. The governor has requested that the General Assembly consider additional funding that would extend the program for two more years, into 2024,” Dr. Knowles said.

School leaders said Governor McMaster has called upon the General Assembly to provide $124 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, to extend the program through June 2024.

“It’s really for any student, there’s an emphasis on the career and technology education programs because this is a workforce development initiative, and it’s funded by the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Funds, which you’ll referred to as GEER funds. So the idea is that we have programs that meet the needs that many employers tell us they have,” Knowles said.

Some employers said there is a shortage of workers right now, adding that this initiative brings them hope.

“You know, we were really excited when we heard the Governor’s announcement the other day, and we’re especially thrilled that healthcare was one of those high-demand job areas that were called out,” said Karen Schwartz, Vice-President of Operations at Bon Secours St. Francis Health System. “We had a lot of folks who said I’m tired, I just need to take a break. So, we’re continuing to see a shortage of RN’s. We’re also seeing a shortage of nursing assistants, our personal care technicians, so again, Greenville Tech offers those programs, so it’s wonderful for us, because they can get those degrees,” she said. “I think if we look at the impact that we’ve seen over the last couple of years relative to the healthcare labor workforce, we’ve seen some pretty severe shortages. And in areas that Greenville Tech can offer, degrees and training for,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz said for nursing, the starting salary for a registered nurse is in the high $20 per an hour.

“It’s a wonderful professional opportunity for people, and being able to go in and get the education, tuition free, certainly, is a big boost for our industry,” Schwartz said.

Mike McCormick, Technical Plant Manager for Bosch Rexroth, said in regards to shortages of skilled technicians, it’s an industry wide issue.

“Every company is fighting to succeed and if they can’t succeed here, they’re going to find a place to succeed where there is the talent pool. So, it really is essential to us to solve this problem,” said McCormick, Technical Plant Manager & Vice President at Bosch Rexroth. “The big challenge for our company and really all the companies in any kind of high-tech manufacturing is having a pipeline of talent to bring our factory to life,” he said. “And right now, I can tell you there are a lot of open positions in all manufacturing because the pipeline simply isn’t there,” McCormick said.

An email from Greenville Technical College said, “the scholarships allow people enrolling in high-demand career preparation in fields including healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality/tourism, construction, transportation, distribution and logistics, criminal justice, early care and education, human services, and more.”

“All these things are high-demand, high need fields, where our employers are telling us constantly, we need people,” Knowles said.

“Really we need a consistent talent pipeline from the technical colleges, and this new proposal from the state of South Carolina, will ensure that we have that pipeline, as well as the students are not going to go into debt and have to worry, should I pay tuition or should I put food on the table,” McCormick said.

McCormick said students can jump start their career in jobs like CNC machinery, where one can start out making $25 per an hour.

In regards to starting spring semester at Greenville Tech, Knowles said the process is really easy, but there are basic eligibility requirements, like being age 18 and over, and earned a high school diploma.

“They have to be employed part-time or full-time, or take the financial literacy course at a technical college, or do a 100 hours of community service,” Knowles said. “We will automatically apply this scholarship to each student’s account. If a student is already with us and they’re not brand new for the spring, same thing,” she said.

“In a nutshell, yes. We have jobs waiting. We have employers saying okay, have they finished. Have they finished?” Knowles said.

School representatives said they’ve also heard from other employers like Michelin, and Table 301 who are optimistic about the scholarships giving them expanded access to qualified people to fill jobs.

Michelin released this statement to us:

At Michelin North America, we are committed to partnering with the technical schools which are a critical resource for our state. We welcome the investment in advanced manufacturing education which is aligned with our workforce development initiatives in this region. Michelin North America, Inc.

Click here to view more information and Greenville Technical College’s requirements.