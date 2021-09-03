SC State Univ. to require bi-weekly COVID-19 testing for students & staff

ORANGEBURG, SC (WSAV) – South Carolina State University announced the school will require all employees and students to undergo biweekly COVID-19 testing as part of the university’s efforts to curb the virus’ spread on campus.

According to a release from the school, everyone must be tested or show proof of testing every two weeks.

Effective immediately, the mandate applies to all administrators, faculty and staff members and adds commuter students to the existing requirement for residential students implemented at the start of the school year. Tests are required regardless of a person’s vaccination status.

While employees and students may get tested off-campus, testing is free at the testing site between the Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center and Oliver C. Dawson Stadium. The site is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., but university officials hope to expand those hours.

SC State also plans to launch a COVID-19 dashboard.

The dashboard will be available on the university’s website at www.scsu.edu.

School officials say the dashboard will keep the campus community, as well as students’ families and the public, informed about the status of cases on the campus.