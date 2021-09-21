SC State data shows uptick of ‘inexperienced’ teachers in the classroom

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A growing concern for educators in South Carolina, that’s more inexperienced teachers in the classroom. According to the most recent State of SC School Report Card, the number of inexperienced educators teaching in core classes is at 4,182. That’s up from 3,009 the year before.

For educators in South Carolina, working through the pandemic feels like a never-ending marathon. At least that’s the case for Edith Alston and she said, everyone else she knows who teaches.

“You have kids who have been virtual and when they come back, they’re like lost,” said Upstate Special Education Teacher, Edith Alston.

Concerns like those, she told WSPA News are only growing stronger, especially for her students.

She’s talking about more inexperienced and uncertified teachers in the classroom. That means they have less than three years of work under their belts.

“Districts will do what they can to at least have a caring adult in the classroom to care for students and sometimes, those longtime substitutes that are wonderfully, hardworking educators do a lot for our students, but they don’t have the certification background required by the state of South Carolina,” said Patrick Kelly with the Palmetto State Teacher’s Association.

Patrick Kelly with the Palmetto State Teacher’s Association is a teacher and said he is seeing fellow, experienced colleagues getting out of the classroom for good. He believes the leading force behind the uptick in inexperienced teachers, the pandemic bolstering the crippling teacher shortage they already had.

“I’ve been teaching for 17 years, and I thought last year was as stressed as I ever saw teachers but the first month of this school year, absolutely takes the cake,” Kelly told 7 News.

You can find a link to the SC School Reporter Card for 2020-2021 here: https://screportcards.com/overview/school-environment/class-environment/?q=eT0yMDIxJnQ9UyZzaWQ9MDAwMA