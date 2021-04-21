SC lawmakers pass resolution to require 5-day face-to-face instruction

HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A joint resolution requiring South Carolina school districts to offer face-to-face instruction five days a week is headed to the governor’s desk.

Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to swiftly approve the resolution, as he’s repeatedly called for a full return to the classroom throughout the pandemic.

The General Assembly passed S.704 on Wednesday, which would require the five-day option no later than Monday, April 26. It would also require five-day in-person learning to remain an option in the next school year.

The resolution doesn’t prevent a school district from offering a virtual option in addition to face-to-face instruction.

All of the nearly 80 school districts are offering in-person learning for all students; none are offering fully virtual instruction.

But according to the South Carolina Department of Education, three districts offering hybrid in-person instruction — including Hampton 2 — will transition to face-to-face instruction for all students on Monday. School districts in Colleton and Greenville counties would have to do the same.

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman released the following statement Wednesday:

Every family must be given the option of sending their child to school five days a week face to face and the science shows that this can be done safely in every community. I am thankful for the educators who have been making this option a reality for many throughout this school year and look forward to the Governor signing this bill into law, ensuring every school will be fully open for in-person learning now and into the future.

The resolution would also remove earnings limitations for educators who retired on or before April 1, 2019. A retiree could be hired and earn up to $50,000 without it impacting their monthly retirement allowance.

Further, only under “extreme and unavoidable circumstances” could any teacher provide in-person and virtual instruction simultaneously.

The resolution would require additional compensation to that teacher. The instruction would need to be reported to the State Department of Education, which would, in turn, report the information to the General Assembly.