SC House and Senate OK suicide hotline info on school IDs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill that would require South Carolina middle and high schools and colleges to print the number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on student identification cards is on its way to the governor’s desk. Both the House and Senate unanimously approved the proposal.

The bill also requires the public schools to print contact information for a second crisis hotline of its choice, which could include a dating abuse prevention or other organization.

The requirement won’t start until July 2022 and the bill allows schools to issue any cards they currently have without the crisis line information until they run out.