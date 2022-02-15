SC elementary hopes new book vending machine will help kids learn to love reading

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Hanahan Elementary has launched a new initiative aimed at helping kids learn to love reading. The school installed a vending machine designed to increase reading.

At first glance, the vending machine looks like any other. Until you look at what they are vending – books.

“We are super excited to get this book vending machine, said the school’s principal, Stephanie Mitchell. “We had noticed kind of a decrease in our student’s reading. We compete with technology, Chrome Books, iPads, many of them have phones.”

Mitchell said she wanted to find a way to focus on reading.

“We were just noticing the kids weren’t meeting their reading goals. So, we wanted to do something creative. I saw at this book vending machine on a Facebook principal blogger that I follow,” she explained.

They ordered the machine in July, and it arrived last month. A donation by an employee of Sam’s Club helped pay for part of the machine. The school’s Parent Teacher Organization paid the rest.

“It’s full of books. It’s a way to get real books in hands for them so they earn special tokens.”

Teachers set reading goals for their students, who are then rewarded once they meet the goal with a token to buy a book from the machine.

The kids we spoke with said they love the books. “I like books because they expand your vocabulary. There’s some really good books out, and then there’s also some really fun books,” said student Lucas Ritenour.

“Ms. Mitchell wants us to get smarter,” said Kamryn Haynes. “It helps us learn how to write better; it’s funner (sic) and makes you want to be more into books.”

“Some of them teach us things that are new,” said Trteal Mohamed. “I like learning things that are new.”

Mitchell said she wants to talk with other principals about the success she’s having with the vending machine.