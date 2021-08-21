SC college welcomes men into dorms for 1st time in 167 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A private college in South Carolina is allowing men to live on campus for the first time since it was founded 167 years ago.

About 45 men moved into a dorm set aside for them at Columbia College on Thursday. College officials said last year they decided to bring men to what had been an all women’s college because enrollment had fallen 25% in the past decade.

Columbia College President Tom Bogart, who took over in October, said most women now want a co-educational experience that should allow the college to grow.