Savannah Technical College awarded grant to help previously incarcerated individuals reenter the workforce

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The U.S. Department of Labor awarded Savannah Technical College (STC) the Pathway Home grant.

The $3,965,000 grant will assist individuals now or once involved in the criminal justice system to secure employment in their communities.

The Pathway Home grant aims to help eliminate the gap between release and enrollment into a reentry training program leading to employment.

STC President Dr. Kathy S. Love says the school’s goal is to help prepare returning citizens with career training to earn a family-sustaining wage through technical education.

“In many cases, people leave jails and prisons without the skills needed for a high demand career. This grant was written to create a new pipeline of skilled talent for our industry partners and to create hope for our returning citizens,” explained Dr. Love.

According to STC, the school will serve a total of 250 returning citizens per year exiting Coastal State Prison and Chatham County Detention Center. STC’s Economic Development division will oversee the grant and will offer a two-week program to help participants get acclimated to the educational arena and assess their readiness for employment through pre/post assessments.

