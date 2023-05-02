SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Some Savannah State University students rallied on campus to discuss recent job and budget cuts at the school.

Those cuts were announced after the president of the university resigned last Thursday.

Savannah State students are taking matters into their own hands. With news of being in an $11 million deficit, they are pleading with the public to help get the proper funding because they fear the school might close.

Earlier today, students met to talk about the current state of the university.

One of the topics up for discussion was budget cuts. Officials have had to cut its operating budget by 10% and its travel budget by 50% because of declining enrollment.

State Representative Carl Gilliard tells News 3 that this is not just a Savannah State issue and that a lot of HBCUs are struggling to get proper funding. He and his team from the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus are committed to helping Savannah State keep its doors open.

“Savannah State might come and ask for $3 to $5 million and that might be their cap window but the other universities because of the formula that can ask for 33 and 43. That’s a double standard somewhere. Our formula is really off. Savannah State has an 11 million dollar deficit, and it’s not by their own fault, it’s just that the way the formula are given to black universities. They have not been given their fair share of the money needed to be appropriate for survival,” Gilliard said.

Some students say budget cuts deeply affect their future and limit the resources they need for graduation and preparing for the workforce. Natori Milner, a junior says she is concerned for her senior year.

Milner said, “the point that Georgia is underfunding us, is really kinda sad because although we were first here more people like even though it’s like Atlanta and other communities, they’re getting more money than we are. We’re an HBCU, other HBCUs like as we saw with Fort Valley they have a higher amount of money that they’re getting paid. We’re only getting funded 89 point something mil for the whole next year that’s not enough to run a community.”

If you would like to help Savannah State, click here.