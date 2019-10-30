Savannah State receives more than $1 million from family for scholarships

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This year alumni, students, family and friends of Savannah State University (SSU) were certainly surprised during their annual homecoming game.

At halftime, it was announced that Frank and Patricia Kabela committed to more than $1 million to SSU and pledged an additional $50,000 each year to provide student scholarships.

“The generosity and commitment by the Kabela family in support of Savannah State University students cannot be overstated,” Kimberly Ballard-Washington, SSU’s interim president, said. “Their benefaction and vision, so graciously demonstrated by establishing this sustaining gift, will help generations of our students to fulfill their dreams of earning a college degree.”

The Kabelas both attended Rutgers University of New Jersey. Mr. Kabela began his career as a daily newspaper reporter. His career allowed him to work in major market radio, advertising and cable TV before retiring as chairman/CEO of Greater Media, Inc.

The Kabela Family Endowment funds were established to keep as many students enrolled in college as possible.

“This opportunity plus the enthusiasm we encountered among the SSU students, faculty, staff and alumni convinced us that SSU was worthy of substantial investment,” Mr. Kabela said. “I hope others in the always-generous Savannah community will consider SSU in their philanthropic planning.”

Students attending SSU must be in good academic standing to be considered for the scholarship.

“There are many students in similar circumstances to mine, and they would be unable to pursue their education without this scholarship,” said Deja Thomas, a senior Mass Communications major from Villa Rica, Ga., and Kabela scholarship recipient.

If you would like to donate or learn more about SSU’s Campaign for Transformation and Growth, visit here.