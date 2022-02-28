SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Philharmonic announced their plan to provide some music students in Savannah’s schools with instruments with help from an instrument donation drive and instrument library.

The Savannah Philharmonic says the Ben Tucker Instrument Library will offer a collection of musical instruments to be loaned to deserving music students.

The instrument library is named in honor of the late Ben Tucker, a well-known jazz bassist who called Savannah home.

Organizers say many local student musicians are unable to afford purchasing their own instruments or even afford renting their instruments.

“By working alongside Savannah’s band and orchestra directors, we can help remove barriers to access, promote equitable student participation, and create a lasting community resource,” said Amy Williams, executive director of the Philharmonic.

The Savannah Philharmonic is now accepting donations of band or orchestra instruments to add the collection.

Instruments may be donated at upcoming Savannah Philharmonic events including March 4th at Austin Hill Reality from 5:00 p.m. till 9:00 p.m. and March 13th’s “Phil the Squares with Song” at Chippewa Square in downtown Savannah.

Instruments may also be dropped off at meetings of the Rotary Club of Savannah on March 7, 21, and 28 at the DeSoto Hotel’s grand ballroom at noon.

You can learn more ways to donate to the Ben Tucker Instrument Library by contacting Brad Behr, the orchestra’s Education & Community Initiatives Manager at Brad@SavannahPhilharmonic.com.