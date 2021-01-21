Savannah mayor talks leadership with Hubert Middle School students

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- Savannah Mayor Van Johnson made a virtual pit stop at Hubert Middle School Thursday.

The session with the mayor is part of a series of lessons called “Hornet Talks” with Miss Brundidge. The lessons are intended to expose students to different leaders in the community.

Johnson had a clear message for students, especially after Wednesday’s historic inauguration.

“We are depending on you,” said Johnson, addressing a class of future leaders.

He told students at Hubert Middle School that the election of a Black woman to vice president and Savannah’s own Raphael Warnock to the U.S. Senate means anything is possible.

“If he can go from Kayton Homes to the United States Senate, again, you can do anything you want to do,” Johnson said of Warnock.

There was also an opportunity for students to ask questions. One student asked, “how much pressure do you have when making the wrong or right decisions?”

Johnson’s answer focused heavily on his handling of the pandemic, including vouching for virtual learning and canceling high-profile events like St. Patrick’s Day.

“We make a lot of money from St. Patrick’s Day, nobody wanted me to do that,” said Johnson. “I didn’t want to do it, but I knew it was the right decision because we didn’t want to have a super spreader event here.”

The mayor also told students the road to success isn’t always easy and who they surround themselves with can make all the difference.

“You have to be willing to check your circle, you have to be willing to accept help from those who are trying to push you to be the best you can be,” said Johnson.

Toward the end of the lesson, the mayor asked the students for one thing.

“When it’s safe, I want to come and hang out at Hubert, if that’s alright with you,” said Johnson.

Students and teachers said they are happy to welcome him back when it’s safe, of course.