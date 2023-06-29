SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah High School of Liberal Studies is working towards becoming a STEAM-certified school this summer.

The school has expanded its Gardening Club into Living, Learning Labs. Students from different programs including engineering, industrial arts, mass communications and more are all taking part in growing the STEAM program.

“What we’re doing here is really just creating these Living, Learning Lab spaces for our STEAM program to flourish,” Shawn Hearn, a Savannah High School of Liberal Studies teacher, said. “In order for you to have a STEAM program, you really need to have places where you can do the experiment where kids can get some hands-on activities.”

Throughout the summer, Hearn says about 100 students took part in the expansion by lending a helping hand.

“So, the big thing over the summer was really creating the space,” Hearn added. “This space did not exist last year. All of the things you see here has happened over the last 9 months and more so over the last month and a half.”

The high school made sure to honor the indigenous people of Savannah by taking on their practices.

“Some of the farm techniques and some of the practices that we use here we try as closely as possible to mimic some of those things that we know that they did,” Hearn explained. “We don’t use pesticides, we use interplanting and co-planting.”

Some of the things the students were in the process of growing were watermelon, corn, cantaloupe and tomatoes. Students also gathered eggs from the chickens on campus.

This opportunity was made possible by grant funds and donations from the community. Hearn says this opportunity gives students an outlet to learn and grow as young adults.

“As you can see, they’re successful at what they are doing,” said Hearn. “It takes just a little guidance, a little support for people in the building who really care about building these lab spaces. And again, I can’t emphasize enough how therapeutic this is for a lot of our kids.”

Savannah High School of Liberal Studies will open their Living, Learning Labs to the public tomorrow at 1 p.m. Food and drinks will be provided.