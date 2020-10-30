Savannah Classical Academy to discontinue dual-learning model, faces transportation problem

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Friday, Savannah Classical Academy (SCA) announced the charter school will discontinue its dual-learning model and only offer in person learning for all students beginning Monday, Nov. 2.

School officials say the decision was based on support of families opting for on campus learning, support from staff, and the toll of maintaining the dual -learning model.

The school claims the dual -learning model adversely affected the quality of instruction and student learning.

SCA says the school has remained free of any COVID-19 cases since opening over two months ago.

The school says prevention measures will continue to be rigorously enforced and include daily symptom screening, social distancing, enhanced disinfecting and sanitation protocols, and many facility upgrades including air purification systems and germicidal UV-C entryway lighting.

According to officials, SCA already has approximately 70 percent of students on campus, a significant increase from 40 percent in August.

With the return Monday, SCA faces another challenge of student transportation.

Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) made the decision to begin charging charter schools for transportation services during the 2020-21 school year.

SCA was offered the option to pay SCCPSS for transportation services, but the charge of over $2,800 per day for 140 of the school’s students was, according to SCA, “cost prohibitive.”

“SCCPSS has historically provided transportation for all students in the district. Charter schools such as ours, are part of the district school system and we are disappointed that SCCPSS is not fulfilling its obligation to our students as they have in the past,” said SCA Executive Director Barry Lollis.

“Sadly, some students will be unable to stay at SCA due to the recommendation of Superintendent Levett to impose this cost, which was approved by the SCCPSS Board Members elected to support all students in the district. As of today, I have not received a response from the District to my inquires related to transport details, costs, and the transportation funding SCA is entitled to according to the guidance provided by the Georgia Department of Education.”

According to SCA, some students will be provided transportation by the District at no cost to SCA as required by the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).