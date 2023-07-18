SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Youth Advocacy for Resilience to Disasters Program is in session and teens within the Savannah-Chatham School System are learning to be advocates for change.

Students attending are learning how to prepare for hurricane season. With the information they are gathering, they are able to come up with safety plans for the community.

Allen Hyde, the YARDS program spearhead said this program is important for those who live in the area and the youth.

“It’s really important for us to prepare and respond to disasters, so our communities can be more resilient,” Hyde said. “We are running a youth camp to help youth become advocates for change around disaster resilience in their community.”

To gather the information, they are using map-making and data to determine the best ways to execute their action plan. A Richmond Hill rising ninth grader said this camp aligns with her future career goals as an engineer. she hopes to learn a lot.

“I’ve learned about the flooding rate in Savannah, especially the west side of Savannah, it’s a bit higher,” Sumayyah Hicks, Richmond hill high school student said. “For example, we were watching a video about how if it rains over 30 minutes, the people over there are more in trouble.”

This program provides a free summer camp for upcoming ninth and tenth graders. It was made possible by a $1 million dollar grant from the National Science Foundation. This program was possible through partnerships with Savannah State University, the Savannah-Chatham County School System, the City of Savannah’s Office of Sustainability and more.

“I didn’t really know what it was about at first, but it’s really fun,” Hicks said. “I really like it. Just go for it.

Plans created will be showcased to Savannah city leaders in hopes of their ideas being considered.