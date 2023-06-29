SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A state investigation finds the Savannah Chatham County Public Schools may have violated federal law twice in the last year.

That law requires all students to have access to free and appropriate public education—regardless of intellectual ability.

Today News 3 spoke to Laci Culbreth, Head of Chatham Academy — a school that specializes in working with children with learning disabilities.

She tells us that since public schools have such a wide range of responsibilities — special education programs can be an afterthought.

“They like to blame and point fingers. They say it’s the educator’s fault, the administrator’s fault. When really, it’s a community thing. It has to be solved within the community, it takes parents working with teachers and administration,” Culbreth explained.

The state has investigated and found the district at fault for two systemic complaints this year.

A systemic complaint is a complaint that involves more than one student or family.

The district was found at fault for not providing the proper accommodations and updates for students with special needs.

Culbreth said, “They need to start looking at the small picture. What percentage of kids have identified learning disabilities, what percentage of kids have unidentified learning disabilities…Are there barriers to parents being able to partner with us?”

In 2022 — about 13% of the district’s student body has a registered disability.

Within the past three years, at least four systemic complaints have been filed with the state Department of Education claiming unfair treatment to students with disabilities.

“It’s a big public school system and it doesn’t feel personal. It’s difficult when it feels like you are mass producing special education,” Culbreth told News 3.

Although the district has allocated funds towards these programs — the issues continue to persist according to Culbreth.

She says the district can throw as much money at the problem as they want — nothing will change until the right people are in charge.

“There’s money out there, there’s qualified people. But the services aren’t getting to the children. That’s what they have to look at.”

The school district passed its budget earlier this month — special education programs were part of the groups to receive more funding this upcoming year.