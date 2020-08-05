Savannah business offers remote learning proctors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)—Many schools across Georgia and South Carolina began the new school year today both virtually and in-person.

One Savannah business that is making it easier to assure students get a quality education while learning remotely.

A local childcare business called the Ivory Agency is expanding its services to include school aid proctors to meet the needs of families while children learn remotely.

“It plays a big toll on a child where they’re stuck in their room by themselves looking at a screen for eight hours a day,” Ivory Agency Founder Gabrielle Ivory said.

The Ivory Agency will match a certified proctor with a background in teaching that can also double as childcare for younger students.

“They can serve as childcare as well as educational assistance,” Ivory said. “So you have parents that just simply have to work, so they need childcare on top of e-learning. Then you have some that want some type of normalcy of a school setting.”

Ivory says it’s a way for students to work on the social skills they would normally get in a classroom setting because proctors can be matched with a small group of students at one time to learn together.

“They’re able to still interact and still feed off of each other and learn those communication skills and build those forms of development throughout growing up,” she said.

She says even if the student is in high school and doesn’t require childcare, parents can have peace of mind knowing they don’t have to play the role of teachers while their kids take classes from home.

“Not only is my child well taken care of, but their education also is not being jeopardized,” Ivory said. “Or, I’m not sacrificing my child’s education. They’re still getting that good quality education even though, due to circumstances and difficult times, the style has changed.”

Finding the right proctor for your family is a simple five-step process:

Submission of registration

Mobile / virtual consultation and registration confirmation

An in-person meeting involving all families associated with the in-home schooling

Meet and greet with the proctor

Match confirmation

The Ivory Agency is searching for people with tutoring experience to hire as proctors. Visit their website to learn more.