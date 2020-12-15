Registration open for Jasper County School District virtual career fair

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Jasper County School District will be hosting a virtual career fair on Saturday.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., candidates can chat with a recruiter about jump-starting their careers in the district. Officials say hiring will take place on the spot.

For those who may not be certified but have a bachelor’s degree, recruiters urge you to ask about the district’s alternative certification routes during your meeting.

Registration for Saturday’s virtual career fair is open now. Visit here to complete the form.

Charle con un reclutador y comience su carrera en el Distrito Escolar del Condado de Jasper. Pulse aquí para registrarse.