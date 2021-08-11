‘Reading to the Rescue’ gives Lowcountry kids, kitties chance to bond, learn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Some Lowcountry children are getting a chance to practice their reading skills in front of a “purrfect” audience.

The Palmetto Animal League has teamed up with the Beaufort County Library system for a summer-long program “Reading to the Rescue”. The goal is to give children a chance to read books and learn in front of an audience that doesn’t judge cats.

The kids come to the shelter and find their favorite books to read to the kitties. The felines get a little love and attention while waiting on their forever home and the kids become better students.

“It really is a win-win situation,” said Angie Brown, Bluffton Branch Library Circulation Supervisor. “The cats get socialized that makes them adoptable. And the kids get to practice their reading skills. They are not judged. They don’t get stressed out.”

“Especially some of our shyer ones who may not have come from the best situation,” said Sally Dawkins, Palmetto Animal League Adoption Specialist. “Definitely get a good feel from having a calm reading session and the cats absolutely adore being able to crawl all over the book crawl all over the kids.”

While the summer session is over, PAL and the library have reached out to local schools to see if the program can continue year-round.

For more information on adoption, go to https://palmettoanimalleague.org/