Rain damaged roads limit bus service for some school districts

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Several area school districts have suspended or rerouted bus service while crews work to repair damage on several roads, caused by last week’s heavy rain and flooding.

Tattnall County Schools will resume normal schedules on Monday, March 9th, but school administrators are asking parents, who live on impassable roads, to “make arrangements to either meet the bus at the nearest safe location, which is usually a paved road, or transport their children to and from school until roads are repaired.”

Evans County Schools will be open Monday, but there will be lots of alternate bus routes. Parents should check the district’s Facebook Page

In Evans County, all dirt roads continue to be closed to traffic with the exception of residents. The Evans County School District says after conferring with the County Roads Department, alternate bus pickup sites have been created.

Parents are asked to have their children at the pickup site about 10 minutes earlier than they are normally picked up. If you have any questions, please call the Transportation Department at 912-739-3549.

Toombs County Schools are open Monday, but parents are asked to check the district’s Facebook Page for transportation information.

Bacon County, Coffee County, and Jeff Davis County schools are all open Monday, but have not released any messages about transportation issues.

In Bulloch County, the following roads & school bus services have been suspended for Monday and until further notice:

Buie Driggers from Holloway to Bryant Still

Cox Futch at Peppercorn

1737 Bryant Still to Stilson Leefield

Aycock Road

Wyatt Road to Black Creek Church Road

Newman Road

Honey Bowen Road at Ben Grady Collins

Arcola Road

Sinkhole at South Jo Dan

Macedonia

Miller Street Extension at 10 34

Riverview at Old River

Buie Driggers at J.R. Cribbs to 80 East

Old Portal Road below Moore Road to Denver Lanier

EC Hunnicut at Faith Deal to Metts Road

Old Donaldson Rd from Hwy. 67 to Red Hill Church

Homer Branch Road

Jackie Hart Road

Two Chop at Rocky Ford

Colbrook Lane off of John D. Lanier

Five Chop Road from Hwy. 24 to Zetwell Road

Brinson Road from Bell to Black Creek Church

Alex Knight Road from Slader Hagin to Pless Clifton

Hamilton Lane to Bill Simmons

Elmer Phillips Road from Harville to Carrinton

Sinkhole Road to Aden Lanier

Families on these roads have been notified